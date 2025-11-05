North America’s Best Chocolate is Made in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, there are plenty of other kind of cuisines that draw plenty of attention from residents and visitors to the state. But we're not talking about steaks, french fries, or even pizza. Nope, we're talking about chocolate.

Goodnow Farms in Sudbury has been making world class chocolate for a decade now, and we're not just talking your average chocolate bars. The International Chocolate Awards just named Goodnow Farms as the best overall winner for the plain/original milk bar category.

This is not the first time the prestigious culinary award has been bestowed upon the Massachusetts business. Goodnow Farm has won more International Chocolate Awards than anyone in North America.