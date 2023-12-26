Christmas Day has come and gone in Massachusetts, but celebrations will continue into the new year, including viewing holiday lights. A favorite pastime of many families in the Bay State is to cruise around to different neighborhoods checking out the festive lights.

Most Massachusetts residents put their holiday lights up the weekend after Thanksgiving, or the first weekend of December, depending on the weather. Nationwide, over 150 million strings of lights are hung annually, lighting up over 80 million homes, according to Rainbow Holiday Design.

We all know those homes that go full-on Clark Griswold for the Christmas Holiday and we can only imagine what their electric bill is. However, some folks take it even further and don't just deck out their home, but their pets, their offices, and even their cars.

Besides the home holiday light enthusiast, there are plenty of professional Christmas light displays across the state of Massachusetts. From the Holiday Lights on Boston Common to Night Lights at the New England Botanic Garden, there are plenty to choose from, but one Massachusetts holiday light displayed was named best in the nation on a recent list.

Travel and Leisure, one of the world's most well-respected travel publications, recently put together a list of the Best Christmas Lights Display in Every State, highlighting a Massachusetts favorite.

Best Christmas Light Display in Massachusetts

Located in western Massachusetts, Bright Nights at Forrest Park was named the best holiday light display in the Bay State.

Bright Nights at Forest Park, a collaboration between the City of Springfield and Spirit of Springfield, a private non-profit organization, has been bringing light to Forest Park in Massachusetts since it began in 1995. Throughout the season, there is a wide range of events that include a nighttime 5K race through the lights, $10 Tuesdays, and lots of appearances by the man in red. Travel + Leisure

Bright Nights is a great alternative for Massachusetts residents who don't live in the Boston metro area to check out an impressive display a much shorter drive from their home.