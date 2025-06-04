It's graduation season, and colleges all across Massachusetts and the rest of the country are saying goodbye to their seniors as they take the next step in their lives. It's an exciting time for many young adults as they prepare to enter the workforce. For college graduates staying or moving to Massachusetts to start a career, there's one big city in the Bay State that's thriving.

The website Coworking Cafe released a list of the top large U.S. Cities for starting a career after college in 2025. Boston placed eighth. Here's what the site stated about Boston being a top large city for college graduates and career opportunities.

Boston, with its strong graduate job concentration of 7% (the highest among the top 10 large cities), is ranked eighth in 2025. Showing consistent performance with a modest increase of more than two points compared to 2024, the city boasts a healthy 58% share of bachelor’s degree-holders among 18 to 34-year-olds. Boston also offers a solid median income of roughly $82,200 for those with a bachelor’s degree. Clearly, the city’s profile reflects a competitive, education-driven job market that’s ideal for young professionals seeking high-skill roles — though at a premium expense level.

If you're looking for a smaller Massachusetts city to start a career, look no further than Cambridge. Cambridge ranked #1 on the list of top small U.S. cities for starting a career after college in 2025. Here's what Coworking Cafe said about Cambridge landing in the top spot:

Cambridge, MA, is a standout with 68% of its 18 to 34-year-olds holding bachelor’s degrees. Here, a low unemployment rate of 3% and a median income for bachelor’s degree-holders of $71,968 means that Cambridge offers graduates a wealth of opportunity, particularly in academic, research and tech. Additionally, a rise in coworking spaces and leisure establishments provides the perfect mix for a balanced lifestyle.

See which other cities made the list by going here.

