Two Massachusetts Cities Among America’s Best and Worst for Women

Massachusetts is a top state to live in the country due to its great educational opportunities, rich history, beautiful four seasons, cultural activities and the list goes on and on. From the endless opportunities of things to do in the bigger cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield to the relaxing, laid-back atmosphere of the Berkshires, Massachusetts is a tourist's dream.

Get our free mobile app

While Massachusetts is a fine choice for travel and tourism, how well does the Bay State support women's interests, goals, and well-being? We know in general that women still struggle to have the same opportunities as men. Women want to be economically successful and have a state that supports their health and safety concerns but is Massachusetts leading the cause in supporting women's values?

How Well Does Massachusetts Support Women?

We turned to WalletHub as the site recently released the Best and Worst Cities for Women in 2024. Before we see how Massachusetts did, let's see what WalletHub analyst Christie Mathrne had to say regarding the importance of finding the right city that supports women's needs.

Living in the right city can significantly improve a woman’s economic status, health, and safety. The best cities for women offer job security and high pay, enabling women to achieve greater financial independence. They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women.

Out of 182 cities on the list, two Massachusetts cities landed in the middle for supporting women's needs. Boston ranks at #62.

Breakdown of Boston:

Total Score: 55.43

Women's Economic & Social Well-Being Rank: 146

Women's Health Care & Safety Rank: 11

The other Massachusetts city that was on the list was also pretty much in the middle. Worcester ranks at #81.

Breakdown of Worcester:

Total Score: 52.75

Women's Economic & Social Well-Being Rank: 159

Women's Health Care & Safety Rank: 26

Just for comparison, the #1 city for supporting women's needs is Columbia, MD.

Breakdown for Columbia:

Total Score: 76.31

Women's Economic & Social Well-Being Rank: 3

Women's Health Care & Safety Rank: 3

Massachusetts Can Do Better

While it's nice to see two Massachusetts cities on the list it would be great to see those cities rank in the top 10 and it would be great to see more Massachusetts cities on the list like the state's third largest, Springfield. We have some work to do in supporting women's needs. You can view the entire list of cities by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker