This Massachusetts College Named Best Campus Food for the Ninth Time

Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the United States.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts with campuses flanking the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students in total for the academic year 2022-2023, according to UnivStats.com

While things like academic programs, campus life safety and affordability are all major factors when ranking a college, let's not forget about the really important stuff. Food!

This Massachusetts School Was Named Campus Food in the United States

Many colleges and universities in Massachusetts are widely considered some of the best in the country, one school in the Bay State is known for much more, the most delicious food you can find on a college campus.

Umass Amherst has been named the best campus food in the country once again by The Princeton Review. For the ninth time, the western Massachusetts university has take the title of best in the country when it comes to keeping students fed and happy.

The Princeton Review’s rankings are based on surveys of 170,000 students at 391 colleges and universities across the nation.

UMass Dining is the largest collegiate dining program in the United States and delivers "student-focused and locally sourced cuisine from the campus’s five permaculture gardens and more than 100 local farmers and vendors."

The campus offers a selection of both healthy and flavorful meals featuring local, regional, and world cuisine at its four dining commons, 12 eateries at the Campus Center, more than 20 cafés across campus, in addition to two food trucks.