Massachusetts is famous for many things, but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, which was founded in 1636 and is widely regarded as the oldest university in the United States.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts with campuses flanking the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students, including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students in total for the academic year 2022-2023, according to UnivStats.com

So we know Massachusetts is home to a TON of colleges. But which are the best?

Four Massachusetts Colleges Named Best in America

Money.com recently published its list of The Best Colleges in America in 2025, and four Massachusetts colleges made the list.

Money’s annual Best Colleges list showcases the country’s top values, based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, alumni salaries and more. There isn’t one “best” college for every student, but our star ratings on more than 700 colleges can help you build a list of standout schools that fit your budget. Money.com

Out of 700 colleges featured on the list, only 40 were given five stars. Here are the four colleges that made the list, all receiving a five-star rating.

MIT - Located in Cambridge, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has a 5% acceptance rate and financial aid drops the cost of attendance from approximately $85,000 to $22,000. MIT has a 96% graduation rate.

