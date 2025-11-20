These Small Massachusetts Bakeries Were Named Best Cookies in the State

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries, that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

From seafood to bagels, pizza, and pasta to sushi and steaks, Massachusetts has options for everyone. However, it's not just savory cuisines folks have to pick from. If you have a sweet tooth there are plenty of choices including some of the best cookies in western Massachusetts.

Some folks might not know that Massachusetts has a long history with one of the most iconic baked goods of all time. That's right, we're talking about the Chocolate Chip Cookie. The delicious American classic was actually invented in the Bay State in 1939 by Ruth Wakefield of Whitman, when she added chunks of Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate to cookie dough.

It's the time of year when showing up with cookies is par for the course, but not everyone has time, or the skill, to make them at home. So where are the best cookies in western Massachusetts? WWLP compiled a list of bakeries serving up the best cookies in Northampton, the Berkshires, and beyond.

Tart Baking Co – Northampton

Rise Above – Greenfield

Sweet Lucy’s Bakeshop – Bernardston

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox

The Sweet Boutique – East Longmeadow

Chrissy G’s Bakery – Westfield

The Lost Lamb – Stockbridge

Klara’s Gourmet – Lee

The Old Creamery – Cummington