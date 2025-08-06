Massachusetts Ranked Number One Economy in the Nation

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Report, Niche, and CBS News.

Massachusetts Named Number One Economy in the United States

Recently, WalletHub put together a ranking of the best state economies across the country, and Massachusetts landed in the top spot.

In order to reach their results, the analytics company gathered information across 28 key indicators of economic performance and scored each state based on such. Those factors ranged from changes in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries and more.

Not only did Massachusetts take the number one spot, but it beat out the number two finisher, Utah, by almost two whole points. Here's what the results said:

Massachusetts invests a lot more in both industry and academic R&D than most other states, which leads to big payoffs in economic growth. This has led to the state having the second-most invention patents per capita. The Bay State has a lot of workers in industries that propel the economy forward, too. It has the highest share of jobs in high-tech industries and the third-highest share of STEM professionals. In addition, Massachusetts has the highest percentage of firms that are listed on the Technology Fast 500 list.

After Massachusetts and Utah, Washington, California, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five, respectively.