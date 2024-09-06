Breathtaking Massachusetts Hiking Trail Named Best in United States

Summer officially starts tomorrow and Massachusetts residents are ready!

From the beautiful Cape Cod beaches to the picturesque green mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts is a vast playground for outdoor enthusiasts during the summer months. While visitors flock here, locals love living in an area with abundant choices for outside recreation.

Massachusetts has countless lakes, ponds, and walking or hiking trails to take advantage of. One of those trails, located in the bucolic Berkshires, was deemed one of the best hikes in the entire county by Conde Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, which has received over 25 National Magazine Awards and is considered one of the most influential travel magazines in the country.

Historic Hiking Trail in the Berkshires Named Best in America

In a recently updated article about the best hiking trails in the United States, the travel experts picked the Bellows Pipe Trail on beautiful Mount Greylock to top the list. Mount Greylock, the highest peak in Massachusetts, has always been popular amongst locals and tourists with trails suitable for novices and experts alike.

At 3,491 feet, Massachusetts’s tallest peak inspired minds like those of Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau (look for a rock inscribed with some of Thoreau’s writing at the summit), writes Conde Nast. “The Bellows Pipe trail reveals what all the fuss was about: The view at the top includes a lighthouse-looking structure (the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial Tower) and in the distance, Vermont’s Green Mountains, the Catskills, and on a clear day, New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Other New England trails to make the list include Ocean Path Trail at Acadia National Park in Maine, White Dot Trail at Mount Monadnock, and the Franconia Ridge Trail at Franconia Ridge, both located in New Hampshire and Vermont’s Sunset Ridge Trail at Mount Mansfield.