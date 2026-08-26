It’s Still Summer! These Are the Best Lobster Rolls at Massachusetts’ Big E!

Autumn in Massachusetts is without a doubt the best time of the year for both residents and visitors alike. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it an absolutely wonderful time of the year.

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games, and, of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitioning into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

While apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples, every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!

There is perhaps no better part of the Big E! than the food. From the classic cream puffs and eclairs, to each state house's delicacy, to iconic fair staples like corn dogs and cotton candy, you're sure to leave the event with a full belly.

One food that is well loved in Massachusetts, but might not be the first type of cuisine when you think about fair food, has a suprisingly strong presence at the Big E! We're talking about the beloved lobster roll!

While most people might think of this New England classic as a summertime treat, Big E! food vendor keep the lobster love rolling into the fall season with plenty of locations to find various types of lobster rolls. Whether you prefer your roll stuffed with cold mayo lobster salad or you're more of a hot-buttered kind of guy, you'll find it at the Big E!

The folks at masslive.com compiled a list of where the find the best lobster rolls at the Big E! Take a look.

Where are Best Lobster Rolls at the Big E!

Massachusetts State Grange - Cold Lobster Rolls for $16 located inside Massachusetts State House Building

Maine Lobster Rolls - Served cold at the Maine State House Building for $22

Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale - Located in the Connecticut State Building served hot and buttered for $18 mini; $24 for regular; $30 for jumbo

Southeast Light Delights Block Island - Located in the Rhode Island State House Building serving both hot or cold, for $32-$34 each.

International Lobster House - Located on West Road serving hot lobster rolls for $25 each.