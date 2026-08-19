Massachusetts City Makes List of Best Football Fans in the Country

Preseason has started and we're only a few weeks out from the regular NFL season and folks in Massachusetts are excited to see what's in store for the Patriots this year.

WalletHub recently took a look at over 240 cities throughout the United States to see what city is truly the best (or worst) for football fans. With Super Bowl LX upon us, WalletHub examined cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 different metrics including the number of NFL and college football teams to stadium capacity and fan engagement, among others.

Not so surprisingly, Boston, Massachusetts came in towards the top of the list as the fourth-best city for football fans in the United States. Between the Patriots, who truthfully play 45 minutes south of the city, and five Divison 1 NCAA football programs (Boston University, Harvard University, Boston College, Northeastern University, and Merrimack College) there is plenty of football to choose from.

Toping Boston on the list of the best football cities in the county we Pittsburgh, PA, Green Bay, WI, and Dallas and TX, respectively. No surprise that all of those cities have some of the most dominant football organizations in the history of the NFL.

Falling below Boston and rounding out the top ten were Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Cincinnati, New Orleans, and Kansas City.