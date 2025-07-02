Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

There are so many options for seafood dishes, but there is perhaps non more iconic that a basket of of fried clams. Local lore has it that on July 3, 1916, an Essex, Massachusetts named Lawrence “Chubby” Woodman breaded some local clams and dropped them in the fryer he used to make potato chips at his small concession stand. The fried treat was a wild success, inspiring imitators across New England, making the dish a summer staple for decades to come.

So that bodes the question, where are the best fried clams in Massachusetts and New England?

Five Massachusetts Restaurants Named Best Fried Clams in New England

NewEngland.com, from the editors of The Yankee, recently published their list of the best fried clams in New England and five Massachusetts eateries were highlighted.

Woodman’s of Essex, Essex

Clam Box of Ipswich, Ipswich

Mac’s Seafood, Provincetown, Wellfleet, Eastham, and Chatham

The Park Lunch, Newburyport

Deep Fried Clams Served with French Fries, Seafood Sauce and Wedge of Lemon

Little Whale, Boston