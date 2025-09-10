Three Massachusetts Gas Station Named Best in the Nation

Jean Christophe Gougeon

Massachusetts drivers tend to have a bad reputation, not quite as bad as New York drivers, but we're up there on the list. Let's just say the term Masshole didn't come out of left field.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers really aren't that bad; in fact, drivers in the Bay State didn't even crack the top ten states with the worst drivers. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, it finds that Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country! Yes, seriously.

What Massachusetts drivers, there is plenty of personality, plus opinions to be had. One thing folks feel strongly about? Their local gas stations.

Three Massachusetts Gas Stations Named Best in the United States

American River Wellness recently surveyed over 3,000 drivers to identify their favorite independent gas stations, and three Bay State businesses stood out for their character and community connection.

We asked over 3,000 drivers to uncover which ones stood out, and their answers revealed more than just favorite stops – they offered a snapshot of how food, family ownership, and quirky character turn an ordinary fill-up into something

 

Papa’s Healthy Food & Fuel, located in East Otis, ranked No. 65 on the list. Located in the Berkshires, the family-run Gulf station doubles as a local food stop, offering groceries, seasonal produce, and hearty breakfasts. The station’s blend of fueling, auto service, and homemade meals has made it a hub for both travelers and residents.

Yo Boca Taco! in Wayland came in at number 83. The statioon has cult following and is known for what else? Fuel and tacos. Owner KC Ueberroth transformed a traditional station into a taqueria destination, with breakfast tacos and burritos drawing rave reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor. Locals and visitors alike often remark that they come for gas but stay for the food.

Sherborn Fuel in Sherbon on Route 16 just snuck onto the list at  No. 99. Driver said it was known for its small-town reliability. The long-running CITGO station has served the community for decades, offering full-service fueling alongside a shop stocked with snacks and hot food. Residents say its independent ownership and familiar faces keep it an enduring neighborhood staple.

Coming in at number one on the list of 100, Rumpy’s Bakery & Deli in Gainesville, Texas, where drivers said they love its scratch-made fried pies.

Click here to check out the entire list.

