Three Massachusetts Gas Station Named Best in the Nation

Massachusetts drivers tend to have a bad reputation, not quite as bad as New York drivers, but we're up there on the list. Let's just say the term Masshole didn't come out of left field.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers really aren't that bad; in fact, drivers in the Bay State didn't even crack the top ten states with the worst drivers. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, it finds that Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country! Yes, seriously.

What Massachusetts drivers, there is plenty of personality, plus opinions to be had. One thing folks feel strongly about? Their local gas stations.

Three Massachusetts Gas Stations Named Best in the United States

American River Wellness recently surveyed over 3,000 drivers to identify their favorite independent gas stations, and three Bay State businesses stood out for their character and community connection.

We asked over 3,000 drivers to uncover which ones stood out, and their answers revealed more than just favorite stops – they offered a snapshot of how food, family ownership, and quirky character turn an ordinary fill-up into something