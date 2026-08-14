These Five Massachusetts Cideries Make the Best Hard Cider in the State

Massachusetts residents want to hold onto summer for as long as they can, however, the fall season has officially arrived, and winter is shortly behind, so we might as well embrace it.

Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year to live in or visit Massachusetts. While the autumn season doesn't officially start until September 22, Halloween items are already starting to hit the shelves, and traditional pumpkin items are making appearances on menus everywhere.

Apple orchards are a staple of the fall season and are abundant throughout Massachusetts. While most folks think of apple picking, cider donuts, apple cider, and apple pies, there's also something fun for the adults coming out of these orchards. Yup, we're talking about hard cider.

Recently, Boston.com highlighted some of the best hard cider producers to visit in Massachusetts.

Carlson Orchards - 115 Oak Hill Rd., Harvard. Retail store hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Cider Barn hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

- 115 Oak Hill Rd., Harvard. Retail store hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Cider Barn hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hollis Hills Farm - 340 Marshall Rd., Fitchburg Bar hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

- 340 Marshall Rd., Fitchburg Bar hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Lookout Farm - 89 Pleasant St., South Natick, Orchard hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday; Taproom hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor dining hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

- 89 Pleasant St., South Natick, Orchard hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday; Taproom hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor dining hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Red Apple Farm - 455 Highland Ave, Philipston, The Cidery hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; Brew Barn house: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

- 455 Highland Ave, Philipston, The Cidery hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; Brew Barn house: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Russell Orchards - 143 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, Tasting hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.