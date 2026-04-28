Massachusetts High School Named 2nd in the Nation for Athletics in 2026

Massachusetts is a state that has a rich history in many things.

Massachusetts had a pivotal role in the formation of this country and landmarks throughout the state are visited by millions of people annually.

Massachusetts has a rich history in education as well. Not only were the nation's first public schools opened in Massachusetts, but some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country still call the Bay State home.

Last but certainly not least, Massachusetts is home to some of the most iconic professional sports franchises in the country. Between the legendary past of the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox, there is no guessing why Boston has earned the nickname "Titletown".

Given its vast history and both sports and education, it might not come as a surprise that some of the best high schools in the nation for athletes are right here in Massachusetts.

A new study from Niche, a company that specializes in collecting and analyzing college, primary, and secondary education data, has ranked the country's best high schools for athletes in 2026.

In order to reach their results, Niche's data scientists and researchers rigorously analyze data and user opinions to assess the key aspects of high school athletics, specifically student and parent reviews of athletics, number of state championships, student participation in athletics, and the number of sports offered at the school.

Three Schools Make List of Best High Schools for Athletics in the United States

Coming in at number two was St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. The all-male prep school runs for grades 6-12, offers 22 different sports programs and carries an average tuition costs of $33,490.

Massachusetts appears on the list again at number 15 with Boston College High School in Boston. It has 1,403 students in grades 7-12, offers 17 athletic programs and tuition currently sits at $24,235 for the highest grade offered.

The last Massachusetts high school to make the list of the best for athletics in the U.S. was Xaverian Brothers High School at number 21. Located in Westwood, MA the Catholic all-male school offers 17 sports teams, has 981 students in grades 7-12 Tuition is $28,500 for the highest grade offered.