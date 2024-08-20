Three High Schools Named Best in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From the city skylines of Boston to the rolling green mountains of the Berkshires, the state offers something for everyone. Massachusetts consistently ranks high in surveys surrounding the job market, housing market, overall cost of living, and of course, education. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country and ranks them breaking them down from national rankings, all the way down to state, region, or district.

The rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors, college readiness (20%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

The rankings are determined by schools whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.

Three Massachusetts Schools Make Top 25% of High Schools in the Nation

Three high schools in Massachusetts landed in the top 25% of the best schools in the country. Check them out below.

#27 - Boston Latin School - Boston - Scored 99.85/100

98% of students took at least one AP exam, 95% passed at least one AP exam. The student body scored 99% in mathematics proficiency, 96% in reading proficiency, and 89% in science proficiency. The school has a 98% graduation rate.

#100 Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School - Haldey - 99.43/100

95% of students took at least one IB exam and 95% passed at least one IB exam. The student body scored 88% in mathematics proficiency, 80% in reading proficiency, and 76% in science proficiency. The school has a 100% graduation rate.

#192 Lexington High School - Lexington - 98.91/100

78% of students took at least one AP exam and 71% passed at least one AP exam. The student body scored 86% in mathematics proficiency, 88% in reading proficiency, and 86% in science proficiency. The school has a 98% graduation rate.