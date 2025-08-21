Famous Massachusetts Ice Cream Parlor Makes List of Best in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

While fresh seafood, delicious Italian, and international cuisine might be what first comes to mind when thinking about the Massachusetts culinary scene, dessert is a big seller as well. There's nothing more iconic when it comes to dessert than an ice cream shop.

Massachusetts is home to just over 900 ice cream shops, according to Rentech Digital. One of those sweet spots was named one of the best in the U.S. by Fodor's Travel.

Iconic Ice Cream Shop Named One of 12 Best in the United States

Recently, Fodor's Travel compiled a list of the best dozen ice cream shops in the United States, and one Boston area shop made a strong showing on the list, coming in at number three.

Whatever tickles your fancy, we’ve rounded up the very best ice cream shops in the US, purveying both classic and innovative flavors, but with one important element in common: incredible frozen treats. You won’t be forgetting these licks anytime soon. Fodor's Travel

Toscanini's, which has two locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been a staple since 1981. The ice cream parlor and cafe have received countless accolades from publications like Gourmet magazine and the New York Times. Here's what Fodor's had to say:

The New York Times says it’s the best ice cream in the world, and whilst the other 11 parlors on our list might dispute the claim, we’ll at least confirm that Toscanini’s is most interesting in Boston. What’s cool about the store is its willingness to push the boundaries when it comes to flavors, with bonkers-but-they-work ice creams spanning from Guinness (a crowd pleaser on St. Patrick’s Day) to Wasabi Ginger, which we assume isn’t for the faint-hearted. The Burnt Caramel has been their biggest success story, earning acclaim and following for its smoky aftertaste on a heavy cream base.