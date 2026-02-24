Iconic Massachusetts Shop Named Best Italian Deli in the U.S.

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Besides the obvious notable traits, Massachusetts also has quite the culinary scene. From world-class steakhouses in Boston to farm-to-table delicacies in the Berkshires, foodies in Massachusetts have a variety to choose from.

One of the most vibrant areas in the state is the capital itself, the city of Boston. Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

When it comes to food, there is perhaps no neighborhood more prolific than Boston's North End. Despite being a city deeply rooted in Irish heritage, Italian eats reign supreme in the city's historic North End. Recently, one iconic staple of the neighborhood has been named to a prestigious list celebrating the best Italian deli's in the country.

Famous Massachusetts Deli Tops List of Best Italian Deli's in the United States

Popular foodie website Chowhound has put together a list of the Greatest Italian Deli's in the country and Massachusetts' own Monica's Mercado came in at number one.

Monica's Mercato & Salumeria, has been family run by the Mendoza family since 1997. The shop offers everything from freshly baked bread to wines, cheeses, and pantry staples, however their classic Italian sub is hands down the absolute best.

The sandwich is stacked with prosciutto, mortadella, salami all and cut to order, and topped provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot pickles, onion, oil, and balsamic vinegar packed into a pillowy roll.

The Mendoza family also owns Vinoteca di Monica, a full service, sit-down restaurant that offers an extensive wine list complements the innovative sauces that top the rustic, homemade pasta dishes and top quality meats and seafood.