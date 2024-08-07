Massachusetts Town Named Best Luxury Mountain Real Estate Market in the U.S.

The real estate market has been wild for the past three years and Massachusetts has been no exception. From Cape Cod to Boston and all the way west to the Berkshires properties have been moving quickly with most boasting a dramatic increase in price tags.

Earlier this year, four cities and towns in Massachusetts made a list of areas throughout the United States where homes are selling the fastest this year. The speed at which a home is sold is a great indicator of a hot seller's market.

While Massachusetts is home to some of the fastest-selling housing markets in the country, it's also home to some amazing luxury properties as well. Realtor.com recently reported on the popularity of luxe mountain homes, spotlighting three U.S. towns where that niche market is thriving.

When you hear the term luxury real estate you might think of beachfront mansions or penthouses suited for the rich and famous, but the article states that three of this quarter's top luxury markets are mountain communities.

Massachusetts City Name Luxury Mountain Real Estate Hot Spot

In their features, Luxe Mountain Real Estate Is on the Rise: The Top 3 Towns—With Affordable (and Aspirational) Homes, Realtor.com named three top markets that these unique buyers are flocking to.

These mountain towns with easy access to outdoor recreation offer a high quality of life away from the hustle and bustle of large cities and the coast. With interest rates hovering near 7% for most of 2024, a desire for affordability can be seen even in the luxury housing segment. Joel Berner, Senior Economist, Realtor.com

So which small city in Massachusetts was named one of the best luxury mountain real estate markets? Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This mountain town jumped from No. 25 last quarter to No. 5 in the latest rankings, according to reports.

The city is located in the heart of the Berkshires, surrounded by arts and culture throughout the county. Pittsfield is home to Bousquet Mountain, a 200-acre ski area in the Berkshires that was the first in the country to offer night skiing, in addition to neighboring ski resorts Jiminy Peak, Catamount, and Berkshire East and Butternut.

Pittsfield is also a nature lovers paradise, with a state forest, two large lakes, and numerous hiking trails. Entertainment options include live music, art shows, and museums. Just 150 miles from New York City, Pittsfield feels worlds away from the crowds and chaos.

The other two luxe mountain markets that are hot? Ashville, North Carolina, and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.