‘Best’ Mass. Aerial Adventure Park Open For Season

Seeking some healthy thrills and adventure this year? Get your adrenaline fix at Massachusetts' premier tree to tree aerial adventure park. Tucked away in Lanesborough, MA (Berkshire County), this 1400 acre park is mentally stimulating, physcially challenging and educational all in one day.

Ramblewild in Western Mass. is now Open for the season.

The park was recognized in 2024 by Tripadvisor, and by USA Today

Keep that adrenaline high at Ramblewild, the largest aerial adventure park in the Berkshires.

We are thrilled to announce that Ramblewild has once again been recognized in Tripadivsor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards. The award honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

Huge thanks to our guests, reviewers, and everyone in the Ramblewild family for helping Ramblewild earn recognition as a Traveler-Favorite Aerial Adventure Park!!

Ramblewild is environmentally perfect

If Mass. residents want to escape distracting billboards, the sound of sirens and everything that is city life, a breath of fresh air awaits you all the while being environmentally conscious.

Operated by Feronia Forests, Ramblewild avoids damaging trees by using pressure-based supports, aligning with its goal to promote conservation. Educational programs through Feronia Forward teach visitors about sustainable forestry and the local wildlife here in the Berkshires.

When I was a part of the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department, we held some training and some team building exercises here. It was both thrilling and humbling.

There are levels for all abilities

Visitors 7 and older who measure at least 55 inches tall are eligible to partake in the park's activities.

The park consists of 8 aerials trails with 4 different levels of ascending difficulty, a lot like a ski resort:

Yellow - Beginner

Green - Intermediate

Blue - Advanced

Black - Expert -travel.usnews.com

Reconnect with nature this spring, summer, and fall. If you live in the Berkshires you can enjoy 25% off.