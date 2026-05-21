Pittsfield Named One of the 10 Best Places to Retire in Massachusetts for 2026/2027

U.S. News and World Report recently released a list of the best places to retire in Massachusetts for 2026/2027, and Pittsfield landed in the top 10. As a matter of fact, Pittsfield was the only Berkshire County city or town that ranked in the top 10. Berkshire County's largest city ranked #6.

The site cited Pittsfield statistics, stating that about 40,537 people live in Pittsfield and that the median age is 42.7.

It was also noted that the median household income in Pittsfield is $70,129, and the average commute time is about 15.14 minutes. The unemployment rate is 5.94%.

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The site also stated that the median home value in Pittsfield is $253,809.

For renters, the median rent is $896.

Anyone who lives in Pittsfield or Berkshire County knows that the weather can change on a dime. U.S. News and World Report described the weather as varied, with long snowy winters, moderate year-round temperatures, and the prevalence of all four seasons.

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The site also noted that the job market in Pittsfield is worse than the national average. Unemployment in Pittsfield is higher than the national average of 4.54%.

Pittsfield's overall score is 5.2 out of 10.

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Pittsfield ranked #6; here are the other 9 Massachusetts cities that made the list:

(10) Boston

(9) Malden

(8) Lynn

(7) Cambridge

(5) Quincy

(4) Brookline

(3) Waltham

(2) Somerville

(1) Newton

If you're looking to retire, Pittsfield may be an option for you. What are your thoughts? Is living in Pittsfield sustainable, and do you think it's a viable option for living, working, and/or retirement?

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