These Massachusetts Sourdough Bagels Were Named Best in the U.S.

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

In addition to some culinary gems and independently owned restaurants, there is also an abundance of chain eateries throughout the state. Industry trends show that by 2025 the chain restaurant industry will contribute an estimated $6.5 billion into the Massachusetts economy.

The state is home to some of the top chains in the nation, including the flagship store and headquarters of Dunks, one of the largest coffee chains in the U.S. While Dunks will always reign supreme in Massachusetts, even a die-hard fan will admit they don't hold a candle to a true, proper bagel shop.

While historical one might think of New York City at the bagel capital of the United States, and historically they would be correct, however, the bagel business is expending across the country and the Big Apple seems to have some competition.

Recently, Fodor's, a prominent travel publication, took at look bagel shops across the nation to compile a list of their 15 favorites.

Massachusetts Bagel Shop Makes List of 15 Best in the Country

While bagels aren't the first regional cuisine you think of when it comes to Boston, new shops have been popping up left and right. The experts at Fodor's recently named a Cambridge, Massachusetts bagel shop made the elite list of the top 15 best in the U.S.

Bagelsaurus, located in Porter Square, serves slow-fermented sourdough bagels which, in partnership paired with delectable homemade cream cheese spreads, which has resulted in a massive cult following.

Apparently the folks at Fodor agree. Here's what the had to say about why Bagelsaurus made the list of the 15 best.

Our favorite dinosaur (aside from the T. rex and Brontosaurus, of course), is the elusive Bagelsaurus that resides in Harvard’s backyard of Cambridge. While its bagels are exceptionally light and fluffy, the modern shop is known for its decades-old sourdough culture that has produced thousands of the A.M. staple since 2013 (including owner Mary Ting Hyatt’s signature sea salt variety topped with honey-rosemary cream cheese).

The only other New England bagel shop to make the list was Rover Bagel in Biddeford, Maine.