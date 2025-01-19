Sunday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day so you are encouraged to take the day, sit back, and watch your favorite shows or movies while enjoying some popcorn. Why not? You deserve it. Luckily for Massachusetts residents, the best microwave popcorn brand is sold in the Bay State.

If you aren't going to the movies today or aren't interested in getting gourmet popcorn and want to grab a box of microwave popcorn at the store to eat at home or a friend's house then Mashed has a recommendation for you. According to the website, the best microwave popcorn to buy at the grocery store is Orville Redenbacher's Smart Pop! brand. Stores like Walmart and Stop and Shop carry Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn so you should be able to find this popcorn throughout Massachusetts like Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc.

Here's Mashed's review of their top microwave popcorn pick.

For a low-calorie popcorn, Orville Redenbacher, a brand that topped our recent survey, packs a lot of punch into this bag. The corn tastes like a much higher quality kernel than most of the rest of the stuff on the shelf, with a smoky, almost roasted note at the end of the bite. And no, we didn't burn the bag in the microwave. There's a nice hint of butter and grease in each bite, but not so much that it feels like an oil bomb going down your throat. The salt is present, but not overbearing, and it serves to accentuate the light butter and roasted flavor rather than stand as a flavor on its own. At about 240 calories per bag, you can down the whole thing by yourself and still have room for dinner later.

Helpful Tip: if you want even fewer calories, opt for the mini bags as they only have 100 per bag.

You can check out the other popcorn brands that landed on Mashed's list by going here. It doesn't matter which brand is your favorite, just make sure you enjoy some popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19.

