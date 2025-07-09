It's mini-golf season in Massachusetts and there is a lot to explore. There are anywhere between 70-90 active mini-golf courses throughout the state. Some are old and cheap, some are new and state-of-the-art, others are just pretty and serene, like Café Sarina in Georgetown, MA.

Garden Golf at Café Sarina in Georgetown is the prettiest in Massachusetts

This mini-golf course is set right within the grounds of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses. It stands out for its totally serene garden setting, features lush greens, little waterfalls, and educational plant signage.

This place just opened a few years ago and reviewers rank it among Massachusetts’ top courses for its design and execution. It is currently number one on massminigolf.com

An exquisite mini golf course that is magnificently executed in both design and construction. Don’t be deceived by the tranquil garden setting, this can be a challenging course. The prospect of playing a couple rounds here followed by a beer in their lovely garden café has us getting emotional.

I grew up playing at the Rte. 1 mini-golf place in Saugus or Richardson's in Middleton, so if you're looking for hokey or gimmicky, Café Sarina is not for you. This plush mini-golf course is all about some challenging play, well maintained greens and tons of greenery, flowers, and water!

In addition to mini-golf, Café Sarina offers farm-to-table dining: fresh salads, grass-fed burgers, and smoothies in a rustic café overlooking the course. Kallie’s Kones serves Richardson’s ice cream, perfect for a post-game treat. Serenity, honing your putting skills, eats, and ice cream. What more can you ask for?