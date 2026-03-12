One thing that is really attractive about Massachusetts is that you can get away from the hustle and bustle of big cities and escape to quaint, roomy, and beautiful small towns while still having reasonable access to big cities. Take the Berkshires, for example: we have beautiful small towns with breathtaking views and rolling hills, yet we're still near larger areas like Springfield, Worcester, and Boston, and the commute isn't unreasonable. I know people who would drive back and forth to Boston for work at least once a week.

Speaking of the small town charm and adventure, New England ranked the 25 best small towns in New England, and a Berkshire County town ranked third on the list, and get this, it's the only Berkshire County town on the list.

If you guessed Lenox, you're correct. Here's what New England said about Lenox.

The hills of Lenox echo every summer with the sounds of outdoor concerts at Tanglewood, the summer home of the world-renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the giggles of the groundlings at Shakespeare & Company, one of the country’s top Shakespearean troupes. The town made its mark as a Gilded Age playground, where the moneyed set from New York and Boston came to summer, and a bit of opulence survives in the stunning gardens and turrets of “cottages” such as Edith Wharton’s The Mount and the Elizabethan-style Ventfort Hall Gilded Age Mansion & Museum. Today’s pilgrims come for more modern-day pampering at Canyon Ranch or Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa, while year-round residents enjoy a different kind of richness in the top-notch schools and still-reasonable housing prices, a farm-to-table dining scene, and abundant red and gold foliage in fall.

If you have never visited Lenox, put it on your bucket list this summer (or any time of year).

Other Massachusetts towns that made the list include Shelburne (#8), Manchester-by-the-Sea (#11), Lincoln (#19), and Chatham (#24). Check out the entire list here.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker