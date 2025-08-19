Pizza Chef from Massachusetts Named Best in the Country

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

When it comes to cuisine, most people associate Massachusetts with things like fresh seafood or even traditional fare like Boston Baked Beans, but the state also has a love affair with pizza. According to Statista, Massachusetts is home to over 2,300 pizza restaurants, with only three other states in the country having more. Needless to say, there are plenty of options for za lovers, however, there are a few places that stand apart from the rest, and a chef at one of those restaurants, which was recently named one of the best in the world.

Massachusetts Pizza Chef Makes List of the Best in the World

Juan Gabriel Perez, the executive chef at Posto, in Somerville, Massachusetts, was recently recognized at The Best Pizza Awards 2025. Held annually in Milan, Italy

According to its website, The Best Pizza Awards are the only accreditation platform that stays true to culinary standards, free from commercial agendas. Their mission is to "break down barriers in the pizza world and spotlight authentic craftsmanship, bold innovation, and diverse voices that are shaping the future of this iconic dish."

Winners are selected by a panel of food journalists, gastronomy experts, and professionals from the global restaurant industry.

Chef Perez was ranked at number 54, a very respectable showing in the worldwide field. Not only was he the only chef from Massachusetts to make the list, but the only honoree from New England as well.

As Executive Chef at Posto Boston, he’s praised for his creative flair, seasonal ingredients, and dough innovation. With over a million followers worldwide, Juan blends tradition and modernity, earning a global reputation for craftsmanship and passion that honours pizza’s authentic roots The Best Pizza Award

Posto, the Assembly Row restaurant where Perez is the chef, features a full menu with antipasti, insalate, handmade pasta, grilled meats, fish and poultry, and of course their Neapolitan-style pizza. The Italian pizza oven, which allows them to cook pizza at temperatures in excess of 850 degrees, is the centerpiece of the eatery.

Posto, according to their website, also imports the finest “00” pizzeria flour and most flavorful San Marzano tomatoes from Italy, and they use their own “Fiore di Latte” mozzarella cheese, which is made fresh daily.