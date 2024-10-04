Massachusetts Public High School Ranks #3 in America for 2025

Massachusetts is known for many things including a great state for raising a family, building a career, and obtaining a quality education. Institutions like Harvard University and Boston University have been top choices for many students who continue their education beyond high school. How about high school public education, do those schools have the same reputation as some of these universities?

A Massachusetts Public High School Has Been Named 3rd Best in America for 2025

Niche recently released 2025 Best Public High Schools in America and MA Academy for Math & Science School ranks #3. The school was founded in 1992 and is a public, non-residential magnet school in Worcester that serves academically advanced youth in grades eleven and twelve in math, science, and technology.

The Massachusetts School Received Some Top Grades

The school received an overall Niche grade of A+. Breaking it down even more you can see that the school received high marks across the board.

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Clubs & Activites: A

Diversity: A

College Prep: A+

Administration: A+

In addition to the excellent grades, the school received many glowing reviews from people who either work at the school, are students, or are involved with the school in some way. Here are a few of those reviews.

Alum, 4 months ago

Mass Academy offers incredible opportunities for students to learn in a collaborative, supportive, and inclusive environment. The teachers go out of their way to help nurture students' unique skills and interests, guiding them to accomplish more than they likely thought possible. Student achievements include state and national recognition for their research and academic competitions including regional, state, and international science fairs; Regeneron Science Talent Search; CyberPatriot; High School Mathematical Contest in Modeling, The Actuarial Foundation's Modeling the Future Challenge; and the Congressional App Challenge. Along the way, students learn the importance of collaborating to reach their goals, focusing less on their grades and more on learning.

Works Here, 4 months ago

You can read more reviews and check out more details about MA Academy for Math & Science School by going here.

