Luxe Renovated Massachusetts Retreat Named Best Resort in 2025

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Folks who have visited Massachusetts can attest to all it offers its visitors and U.S News and World Reports recently published a list of the best resorts in the state.

The Best Resort in Massachusetts for 2025

U.S. News and World Report has published its list of the best resorts for Massachusetts in 2025. The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert opinions and traveler reviews. According to their website, they also rely on in-destination writers and editors for their recommendations and insider knowledge.

The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club has been named the best resort in Massachusetts for this calendar year.

Any visitor of this property will tell you how beautiful and impressive they find Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. Then they'll probably rave about renting a boat, putting on the greens, lounging poolside or any of the many other activities available to resort guests. U.S. News and World Report

Via its website, the resort announced that 2025 marks its 100th anniversary and the property is celebrating with a complete renovation of its guest rooms, bringing a fresh new look.

The resort can be found on Cape Cod in Harwich, Massachusetts, located in serene Pleasant Bay and sprawls over 27 acres of oceanfront property.