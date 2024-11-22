Six Massachusetts Eateries Make List 2024’s Top Restaurants in the U.S.

Massachusetts is famous for many things. Its place in American history, its iconic sports teams, and even that terrible accent, which only a tiny amount of us have by the way.

Besides the obvious notable traits, Massachusetts also has quite the culinary scene. From world-class steakhouses in Boston to farm-to-table delicacies in the Berkshires, foodies in Massachusetts have a variety to choose from.

Folks living in the Bay State aren't shy about patronizing these great restaurants. The average Massachusetts resident spends $3,505 a year on dining out, in addition to the $4,800 per year they spend on takeout, making Massachusetts fifth in the nation for spending on to-go food and beverages.

The average American dines out about three times a month which equates to a lot of reservations. A recent study used those reservations to decipher the most popular eateries in the country.

OpenTable, an online booking service, analyzed the reservations and reviews for thousands of restaurants across the country to determine the top restaurants in the nation.

Some lists are decided by critics, but not OpenTable’s Top 100—this one is driven by diners. See this year’s top ranked spots based on insights and reviews from verified OpenTable users just like you.

Six of the 100 restaurants named to the list are located in the great state of Massachusetts. See which ones made the cut.

Bar Vlaha in Brookline, Massachusetts - 4.9 Stars

Giulia Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts - 4.8 Stars

Krasi in Boston, Massachusetts - 4.8 Stars

Pammy’s in Cambridge, Massachusetts - 4.8 Stars

Silver Dover Afternoon Tea in Boston, Massachusetts - 4.8 Stars

The Nautilus in Nantucket, Massachusetts - 4.8 Stars