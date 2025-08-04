Three Massachusetts Sandwich Shops Make List of Best in the Country

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is one of the first things that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August 2023, there were over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains a popular Massachusetts cuisine, I don't know a single red-blooded American who doesn't love a good sandwich. A simple, yet cherished indulgence, a good sandwich can range from simple and classic to over the top and exotic. Which begs the question, where is the best sandwich shop?

Three Massachusetts Sandwich Shops Makes List of Top 100 in the U.S.

Yelp recently published its list of the Top 100 Sandwich Shops 2025 according to Yelp Elites, which is a ranking that stems from the “most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers.”

So which Massachusetts sandwich shops made the list of the best of the best?

#37 - Mae's Sandwich Shop – Marshfield, Massachusetts

Located on Ocean Street in Marshfield, Mae’s brings homemade sandwiches, salads, and pastry to the Ocean Bluff neighborhood. Owners Eileen & Sam combine their love of eating, cooking, bread, and generally feeling full to bring customers sandwiches and snacks that you only wished mom packed in your lunchbox.

#75 - Family Delicatessen – Maynard, Massachusetts

Located in Maynard, Family Delicatessen offers traditional hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, salads, soups and even some baked goods. According to their website, great taste is the name of the game, and they're dedicated to providing fresh options for our customers.

#98 - Drop Café – Haverhill, Massachusetts

Located in Haverhill, Drop Café offers a small menu of wraps and paninis, along with salads, parfaits and pastries. The chef and owner Paris Kyriakou started working in a coffee shop when he was just 13 years old becoming a barista at the young age of 16. From there, Paris trained for six years with one of the biggest coffee shops in Italy, ABC. Paris's love for coffee has opened the doors for many opportunities in his life, from working around the world as a barista to owning a coffee supply shop and starting his very own Café.