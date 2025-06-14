Massachusetts Small City Named 3rd Best in America for 2025

There is so much to love about Massachusetts. Whether it's the four seasons, the diverse lifestyle, or the high-quality educational offerings, Massachusetts has something for everyone. Not to mention, it's a great place for families.

If Massachusetts is a place you have been thinking about moving to, you certainly have plenty of options to choose from. The nice thing about the Bay State is you can live in a smaller area while not being far away from the big cities. Heck, it's only a 2.5-hour drive from the Berkshires to Boston.

Massachusetts Holds its Own When it Comes to Small City Living

If living in a smaller city is something that you are considering, there are four in Massachusetts that made it within the top 20 on WalletHub's list of Best Small Cities in America (2025), and one of those ranks at #3. WalletHub grouped cities by percentile. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

Massachusetts is Home to the Third Best Small City in the U.S.

Lexington, MA, is currently the third-best city to live in America according to WalletHub's study. Lexington is in the 99th percentile and received a total score of 70.23. Here's a breakdown of Lexington's score:

Total Score: 70.61

Affordability: 518

Economic Health: 303

Education & Health: 1

Quality of Life: 118

Safety: 12

Lexington is Close to Boston

The nice thing about Lexington is that it's only about 10 miles from downtown Boston. You get the best of both worlds as you have the peace and calmness of suburban living, but you can still take advantage of big-city fun and activities in Boston without having to make the city your permanent home.

Other Small Massachusetts Cities That Made the Top 20

The other small Massachusetts cities that landed in the top 20 on WalletHub's list include Milton (#11), Needham (#19), and Arlington (#20). You can check out their scores and view the entire list here.

