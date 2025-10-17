5 Of The Best (And Coolest) Spots For Getting Off The Grid In Massachusetts

Are you ready for a vacation, Massachusetts? It's interesting to see how many of us prefer to spend our well-earned, well-deserved time off. Vacation, for some of us, means being totally pampered at a 5-star luxury resort.

For other folks, vacation means taking a break on a nice, sunny, warm tropical isle far away from co-workers, extended family, and other minor annoyances that you have to have to deal with almost every day when you're not on vacation.

Then there are those whose idea of vacation is getting back to Mother Nature (and Mother Earth) and finding a quiet, secluded spot, where you can pitch a tent and camp out in the woods under the stars.

Myself? I love all three of those options mentioned above! And I'm sure I'm not the only one, either. But if you stand defiantly in that third group, here's something that may be of interest to you.

The Dyrt is the largest source of information for campgrounds in the United States, through a website and mobile app. And if you truly love to camp outdoors, chances are pretty good you're already familiar with The Dyrt.

Recently, The Dyrt did an article regarding where in Massachusetts you can find the best tent camping. They included 21 spots that basically proved that you can find great camping spots all over the Bay State.

We'll shorten the list considerably and just include the Top 5, where you can ensure a (weather-dependent, of course) nice night under the stars. So, without further ado, the top 5 from The Dyrt's list.

The 5 Best Tent Camping Sites In Massachusetts:

Lorraine Park Campground - Harold Parker State Forest, North Reading Winter Island Park, Salem Cape Ann Camp Site - Gloucester Tully Lake Recreation Area - Tully Lake, Royalston Boston Harbor Islands State Park Campground, Hull

If you're not familiar with one of those spots, or perhaps you're not familiar with any of them, you now have some great ideas for the next vacation heading your way. Take a look at The Dyrt's website for the full list here.

