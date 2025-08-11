New Study Names Massachusetts Best State to Live in 2025

Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the country and played a massive role in the formation of our great nation. It has a rich history in academia, iconic sports franchises, and fresh New England seafood.

Massachusetts is also home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States. From the scenic mountains of the Berkshires to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone in the state of Massachusetts.

Due to these factors, and many more, Massachusetts has long been recognized as a great place to live, and this year it has officially been named the best state to live in.

Massachusetts Named Number One State to Live in 2025

Recently, WalletHub compiled a list of the best states to live in 2025, and Massachusetts topped the list. In order to crown the winner, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 51 key indicators of livability. They included analytics from the following five categories; affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Massachusetts ranked number one, followed by Idaho at number two, New Jersey at number three, and at four and five were Wisconsin and Minnesota, respectively.

The entire list is available here.