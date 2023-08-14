Massachusetts Tops 2023 List of Best States to Live, Here’s Why

Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the country and played a massive role in the formation of our great nation. It has a rich history in academia, iconic sports franchises, and fresh New England seafood.

Massachusetts is also home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States. From the scenic mountains of the Berkshires to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone in the state of Massachusetts.

Because of these things, and many more, Massachusetts has always been known as a great place to live and this year it's officially the best state to live in.

Why Was Massachusetts Named 2023's Best State to Live In?

Recently WalletHub compiled a list of the best states to live in 2023 and Massachusetts topped the list. In order to crown the winner, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 51 key indicators of livability. They included analytics from the following five categories; affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Massachusetts ranked number one just followed by many of its northeast and New England neighbors. Check out the top five.

Massachusetts New Jersey New Hampshire New York Wyoming

In each many of the individual analytic categories, Massachusetts did quite well. Massachusetts came in first in the population of insured people, second in the least amount of adult population in fair or poor health, fifth in average work hours, tenth in restaurants per capita, and thirteenth in income growth.