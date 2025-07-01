Small Massachusetts Town Named One of “America’s Best Towns to Visit in 2025″

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

So we know Massachusetts is a great place to live, but it's also a great place to visit! According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors and 2.4 million international visitors annually.

Recently, CNN Travel searched the country for the 10 best towns to visit in 2025, and to no surprise, one Massachusetts town made the list.

Small Western Massachusetts Town Named One of "America's Best Towns"

CNN Travel selected Northampton, Massachusetts at number eight on their list of the America's Best Towns to Visit in 2025. Here's what they had to say about the cultural mecca:

A coffee-drinking, bike-riding oasis, Northampton combines the charm of a village with big-city culture. Long a welcoming haven for gays and lesbians, this western Massachusetts town is a regional destination for dining, shopping and concerts. It’s also home to Smith College, a cornerstone of this town’s reputation for new ideas and strong women. Regional rail trails make it a hub for biking, too. Founded by Puritans in 1654, Northampton is today a place to enjoy sinfully good pastries and bread.

Check out the entire list of towns that were in the spotlight.

10. Rapid City, South Dakota

9. Clarksdale, Mississippi

8. Northampton, Massachusetts

7. Las Cruces, New Mexico

6. Petaluma, California

5. Annapolis, Maryland

4. Bend, Oregon

3. Asheville, North Carolina

2. Missoula, Montana

1. Ithaca, New York