This Massachusetts City Was Named 2023’s Best October Travel Destination

Fall is hands down the best time of year in Massachusetts and New England as a whole. The weather is fantastic, with sunny warm days followed by cool autumn nights and foliage for days, Berkshire Country offers the best of everything fall.

The magic of autumn in Massachusetts isn't a secret to those of us who live here, but it's always nice when we get the spotlight. Massachusetts has been highlighted previously by numerous prestigious publications like Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler Food & Wine, and now Travel + Leisure.

Last month the world-renowned travel magazine put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Travel in October 2023, not only covering U.S. destinations but the world as well.

The list was compiled for folks who didn't get a chance to take a summer vacation or those of us who prefer to travel outside of traditional tourist seasons. Places tend to be less crowded and prices are usually lower, making travel more ideal.

This Massachusetts City Was Named Best Place October Travel Destination in the World

The city of Boston, Massachusetts was named one of 2023's best places to visit in the world according to the acclaimed travel publication.

Here's what the publication had to say about our great capital city.

Colorful fall foliage draws visitors to Boston every year. Whether you're strolling the historic streets of Beacon Hill, wandering along the Freedom Trail, or enjoying the waterfront, those East Coast leaves will have you looking up. You might also marvel at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta (October 20 to 22), when more than 11,000 local and elite rowers take to the Charles River, with spectators watching from river banks and bridges. Autumn also brings Oktoberfest celebrations throughout the city as early as late September, and events include a parade, live music, and beer gardens. Visitors can get into the Halloween spirit with a Haunted Boston Walking Tour, which includes a stop at Boston’s oldest cemetery. Stay at the Hotel Commonwealth near Fenway Park, the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall, or the Hotel AKA Boston Common. The Four Seasons Hotel Boston recently reopened after a major design update. Travel + Leisure

Boston was in some pretty good company on the list which also featured destinations like Italy, London, Albuquerque, Sonoma County, Mendoza Argentina, and more.