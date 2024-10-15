Study Reveals Two of America’s Best Universities are in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a top state for education. The Bay State often receives recognition for having a variety of schools that offer a top-quality education. When you combine that aspect along with Massachusetts being a top state to raise families it's no surprise that people want to make their home in this great New England State.

Massachusetts is Home to Two of the Best Universities in America (2025)

Once again Massachusetts is receiving recognition for being home to two of the best universities in America. WalletHub just released a study ranking the Best Universities for 2025. Out of the list of 300, two Massachusetts universities landed in the top five (# 3 and #4 respectively).

#4 Massachusetts Institue of Technology (Cambridge)

MIT landed in the #4 slot for Best Universities (2025) per WalletHub's study. Here's how the university scored.

Total Score: 77.71

Percentile: 99

Student Selectivity Rank: 2

Cost & Financing: 714

Faculty Resources Rank: 5

#3 Harvard University (Cambridge)

Harvard University landed in the #3 slot for Best Universities (2025) per WalletHub's study. Here's how the university scored.

Total Score: 78.23

Percentile: 99

Student Selectivity Rank: 3

Cost & Financing: 673

Faculty Resources Rank: 25

Boston College (Chestnut Hill) Also Made WalletHub's List at #27.

Total Score: 72.88

Percentile: 96

Student Selectivity Rank: 28

Cost & Financing: 693

Faculty Resources Rank: 330

WalletHub also had this to say regarding the rankings:

The best universities in the U.S. also rank as the best places to pursue higher education in general, with admission rates of just 3% to 5% and world-class instruction. While these schools can be quite expensive to attend, the return on investment is well worth it, considering students can earn upwards of $1 million more over the course of the first 20 years after graduation, compared to people who only have a high school diploma.

You can check out the entire list including the other Massachusetts universities that made WalletHub's list by going here.

