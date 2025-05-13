Massachusetts has something for everyone. Whether you're a sports, theater, music, art, or food fan, the Bay State has something for you. It's no wonder that so many people want to visit and take in everything Massachusetts has to offer.

Another aspect of the Bay State that attracts tourists to Massachusetts is the fact that we have rural areas and big cities, and the great news is that those rural areas aren't that far away from the big cities. So you get the best of both worlds. Speaking of big cities, the biggest city in Massachusetts, Boston, came in sixth place among the 10 best walkable cities for tourists in America by USA Today. Here's the article's review of Boston for being one of the best walkable cities for tourists in America.

Boston is a walking city that’s fun to explore on foot. Beacon Hill, the neighborhood where the real Cheers (the bar that inspired the eponymous TV series) is located, is easily enjoyed by pedestrians. Other walkable parts of the city for visitors to explore include the North End, Back Bay, and Harvard Square.

Photo by Qihao Wang on Unsplash Photo by Qihao Wang on Unsplash loading... Acorn Street, Beacon Hill

From my experience, Boston is more fun to walk in than drive in. Traffic can get a little hectic, and if you're not used to the nuances of driving in the state capital, you can get easily turned around and frustrated. When it comes to walking, Boston has much to explore, and doing it on foot eliminates the stress of driving and gets you up close and personal to the attractions you want to see.

Photo by Shihab Chowdhury on Unsplash Photo by Shihab Chowdhury on Unsplash loading... The Old State House, Boston

So, if you're planning a trip to Massachusetts, make sure you clear off a few days because you'll definitely want to experience some beautiful and natural sites that the Berkshires have to offer. You'll want to check out some hip downtowns like Northampton, for example, and you'll want to check out many of the attractions Boston has to offer, and you'll have a blast doing so on foot.

