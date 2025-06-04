Massachusetts Restaurant Named Best Waterfront Dining in the Country

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Besides the obvious notable traits, Massachusetts also has quite the culinary scene. From world-class steakhouses in Boston to farm-to-table delicacies in the Berkshires, foodies in Massachusetts have a variety to choose from.

While Massachusetts residents have to survive some pretty rough winters, we make the best of the warmer seasons by spending as much time outside as possible. That even includes dining out. There is nothing better than some al fresco dining on a beautiful summer night, especially when it's punctuated with a water view.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts Restaurant Named Best Outdoor Dining in the United States

USA Today just released a list of the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in the country, and a Cape Cod restaurant was not only featured on the list, but also took the top spot.

Beach House Grill at the Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, was recently named the best waterfront restaurant in the United States, and if you've been, you already know why.

Between the award-winning food and the expansive panoramic views of the ocean, it's easy to see why the Beach House Grill earned the number one ranking.

Perched on the iconic sands of Cape Cod, the Beach House Grill serves up fresh, coastal cuisine with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean. Their expansive outdoor patio offers a relaxed, inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of exceptional local seafood specials, including clams and lobster rolls. This casual beachfront restaurant also hosts live entertainment on weekends, creating the perfect setting for all ages. USA Today

Beach House Grill was the only Massachusetts restaurant to make the list, in addition to being the only eatery in New England to be featured.