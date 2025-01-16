Massachusetts is Home to the Best City in America for the Young and Wealthy
Massachusetts is home to the #1 city in America for the young and wealthy to live in 2025.
While many cities in the Bay State and across the country can accommodate young and wealthy professionals, one trumps all others this year. GoBankingRates recently released a list of the 50 Best Places for the Young and Wealthy to Live and the city of Cambridge topped the list. Two other Massachusetts cities landed on the list including Boston (#5) and Quincy (#13).
The website stated the following regarding Cambridge landing at #1.
Quincy, Massachusetts ranked as the best city for the young and wealthy to live in. Just over 40% of the population are ages 25 to 44 and 63% of 25-44 households have income of $150,000 or more.
If you're thinking about moving and your lifestyle aligns with the Cambridge culture, the beloved Bay State city may be a match for you. Some things to do in and around Cambridge include the following:
- Guided Walking Tour of Harvard University's Campus
- Harvard Museum of Natural History
- Mount Auburn Cemetery
- Tour the Campus of MIT
- MIT Museum
- Charles River
- Sanders Theater
- The Museum of Science
- The USS Constitution
- Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum
- Fenway Park
For those wondering about which neighborhoods may be worth checking out in Cambridge, there are 13 that the city officially recognizes including the following:
- East Campus
- MIT Campus
- Wellington-Harrington
- The Port
- Cambridgeport
- Mid-Cambridge
- Riverside
- Baldwin
- Neighborhood Nine
- West Cambridge
- North Cambridge
- Cambridge Highlands
- Strawberry Hill
You can learn more about Cambridge and all things related to Cambridge by going here.
