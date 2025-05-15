Summer is almost here, and there's so much to do and so much to see. If you haven't planned a vacation yet, you'll want to do it soon, as the season will be over before you know it.

Whether you're planning a week-long vacation or just a weekend stay, there are many places that can accommodate your tastes and desires in Massachusetts. Small towns like Great Barrington, with its bakeries, antique shops, upscale grocers, and farm-to-fork restaurants, to Martha's Vineyard with its luxurious hotels and A+lobster rolls, Massachusetts has something for everyone who's embarking on a vacation.

Travel + Leisure released an article spotlighting the 20 best weekend getaways in New England, and both Great Barrington and Martha's Vineyard are included on the list for the reasons mentioned above. Another town that made the list, which is known by many as one of the most welcoming towns in Massachusetts, is Provincetown.

If you are looking to mingle with friendly folks, experience beautiful sand in your toes, take in some art galleries and more, you may want to consider Provincetown for a weekend getaway. Travel + Leisure couldn't have said it better.

Journey to the farthest-flung tip of Cape Cod, and you’ll be rewarded with some of the area’s best stretches of sand, cool boutiques and art galleries, and an enchantingly funky and bohemian vibe. This LGBTQ-friendly town has something for every mood, whether it’s drag karaoke, dance parties, and pub crawls that strike your fancy or catching the sunset on Herring Cove Beach.

Wherever you end up vacationing, don't let summer pass you by; make those plans now and get ready to enjoy some fun in the sun.

