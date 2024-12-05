Massachusetts has it all. From big cities like Boston and Worcester to smaller areas like the Berkshires, there is something for people from all walks of life. When it comes to winter destinations one particular Massachusets spot can't be overlooked.

Get our free mobile app

We just mentioned the Berkshires and Reader's Digest can't help but naming the cozy county as the Best Winter Destination in Massachusetts.

The rural area of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts is known not only for its ski resorts and outdoor winter activities, but for cozy bed and breakfasts, top-notch restaurants, picturesque villages, and its focus and art and music. In mid-February, the 10×10 UpStreet Arts and Music festival comes to Pittsfield; before then, visitors can check out a performance at The Colonial Theatre, and view masterpieces at the Clark Art Institute or the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Foodies can dine at the historic stagecoach stop The Old Inn on the Green or newer hot spot Alta.

Being a life-long Berkshire County resident I couldn't agree with Reader's Digest more. There's something very special about the Berkshires, especially during the winter months.

Some events and activities that I would also personally recommend checking out during the winter months that are all free include the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll. The event takes place in downtown Great Barrington and features over 30 free activities which is fun for the entire family.

If you are into live music and amazing singing voices, you don't want to music the Christmas Angels Chorus with Sounds of the Season, a two-night Christmas-themed concert at the Lee Congregational Church. The songs are family-friendly, and there's a visit from Santa. Refreshments follow the free shows.

If you and your family enjoy looking at Christmas artifacts that span over several decades you don't want to miss the Old Fashioned Christmas exhibit located inside of the Great Barrington Historical Society's headquarters which is open now through January 5th. Admission is free.

Not only is the Berkshires a perfect destination during the winter months, but our county is second to none when it comes to putting you in the holiday spirit. We hope to see you soon.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock