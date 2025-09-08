These Are The Best & Worst Days To Purchase Gas In Massachusetts

Boy, you wanna talk about NEED TO KNOW INFO, Massachusetts? As we all know (especially those people who do a fair amount of commuting every week), the price of gas is no joke nowadays.

The price of gas, like anything else, fluctuates over time. Sometimes it's cheaper than other times, while other times it's a whole lot more expensive, right? I remember family road trips in the late 1970s when gas was 60, 65 cents a gallon on average.

Fast-forward to the late 1980s, around the time I started driving, and gas averaged around $1 a gallon. I don't have a specific memory of it, but I'm sure, like everyone else, I complained a whole lot about that price being too high.

Right now (as of early September), the average price of a gallon of gas in America is $3.15 to $3.30. That overall average is actually the same as in August. The point is, liquid gold ain't cheap.

However, there are ways you can save on filling your tank. A little bit, at least. GasBuddy.com has recently published a handy-dandy little reference guide on the best and worst days to buy gas in every state.

I know, right? Need to know info, for sure! And you learn some pretty interesting bits of data just by gazing at their guide. For example, in the majority of states, Monday is the best day to buy gas, but not so in Hawaii, where Wednesday is the best day.

BTW, Hawaii is the only state where Wednesday is the best day to buy gas. For every other state, it's either Monday or Tuesday, which means that both days are great days for buying petrol. In Massachusetts, it's Monday, just so you know.

As far as the worst days to buy gas for every state, there is a much wider net, covering Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Even so, there are some odd ones to be seen. Like, in Alaska and New York, Wednesdays are the worst days to buy gas.

The worst day to buy gas in Massachusetts? If you're asking, the answer is Friday. Here's something else I thought was interesting. For most of Massachusetts, Monday is the best day to buy gas. However, for the city of Boston, it's Sunday.

When you have a few spare minutes, take a look at GasBuddy.com's full list of states and 18 cities by clicking here.

