’90s Alternative Band to Perform in the Berkshires for One Night Only

Berkshire County has a knack for bringing in big-name musical acts. Think about this year alone and all of the popular artists who will be performing in the area, including Carrie Underwood, Paul Simon, Weird Al Yankovic, and, of course, you can't forget about James Taylor; they're all part of the 2026 popular artist series at Tanglewood. Then you have Idina Menzel coming to the Colonial Theater later this summer, and many more. If you're a Berkshire County resident and you want to see big-name musical talent galore, you don't have to go very far.

'90s Alternative Band to Perform in the Berkshires This Spring

I recently discovered that another band that is coming to the area is '90s alternative rockers Better Than Ezra. I say '90s, but in reality, this band has been around for years, since 1988, to be exact. They got their big break in 1995 with their smash hit "Good."

In addition to "Good," the band has a loaded library of sing-along tunes, including "In the Blood," "King of New Orleans," "Desperately Wanting," "Rosealia," and the list goes on and on, which is usually the case with great artists.

But I can speak from experience, I saw Better Than Ezra live over 25 years ago at the Trocadero Theater in Philadelphia (the theater was the venue for the Pearl Jam video "Even Flow"), and that show was pure fun. The band dug into their songs, jumped around on stage, and had fun interactions with the crowd. You could tell they were happy to be there. Plus, their songs sounded just as good live as they do on the album. That's always a good test when considering seeing a band in concert. Don't you think?

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra performs onstage during day one of the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee.

When and Where is Better Than Ezra Performing in the Berkshires?

If you're a Better Than Ezra fan or just want to experience a great band in concert, you can check them out at the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington on March 27. Find more details here.

