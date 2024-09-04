Beware Of This Symbol On Mass. Hotel Doors

Hiding in plain sight. Little symbols that let "people in the know" let their identity be know while concealing it from the public scrutiny.

Loofahs on car tops can mean the identity of a swinger inside. Yes, you heard that right. Swapping intimate partners is not for everyone, but who am to judge?

Loofahs on cars

attachment-attachment-attachment-Jess-2023-04-21T110504.801 loading...

Any other swinging symbols we should about? Yes!

So, Yeah, What's Up With The Upside Down Pineapple?

Well...

It's a symbol for SWINGING!

Kelsie Dover Facebook Kelsie Dover Facebook loading...

An upside-down pineapple—worn on clothing or jewelry, pushed around in a shopping cart, etc.—is a subtle signal that someone is a swinger or looking for a swinger party. -menshealth.com

Some people even have them on their porch, or on their door, be it a hotel door or whatever.

Beware of the upside down pineapple on Massachusetts hotel doors, swingers inside!

Apparently this isn't a super NEW thing, but has seem some resurgence on TikTok as of late.

I will spare you a lame Austin Powers joke at this time. Grrrrrr, baby! 😂

So, Why A Pineapple?

The only thing I could find that was semi-related was this:

Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, triggers testosterone production which can elevate a man's sex drive. High levels of vitamin C and thiamine in pineapple provide a surge of energy to the body too, thus increasing sexual stamina. -fruitsandveggies.org

Monogamy certainly isn't for everyone, and as long as anyone isn't getting hurt, do you, I suppose!