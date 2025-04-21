Unless you're illegally dumping your old flat screen TV, you've probably scoured the internet looking for the nearest transfer station that will accept your broken and ready to recycle TV.

The problem is sometimes that these transfer stations have limited hours and/or can be expensive.

This Big Box Mass. Retailer Accepts Old Flat Screen TVs

I've had this old 2007 Philips flat screen TV in our game room forever. The kids don't find it useful anymore as the other screens in the room are bigger, have better graphics, etc. So this thing is literally now sitting in the garage awaiting its final destination.

Best Buy locations will take your TV.

Best Buy operates 23 stores in Massachusetts: Bellingham, Braintree, Brockton, Burlington, Cambridge, Danvers, Dedham, Dorchester, Everett, Framingham, Holyoke, Hyannis, Leominster, Mansfield, Marlborough, Milford, Millbury, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Plymouth, Saugus, Seekonk, Watertown. -bestbuy.com

Best Buy will accept their brands, Dynex and Insignia for free, however, for all other brands there is a $29.00 charge. TVs must be 50" or smaller.

Walmart in some states accept TVs for recycling as well.

Toxic materials in flat screens, LCDs...

mercury

cadmium

brominated flame retardants

batteries

When dumped in landfills or incinerated, TVs can release toxins into the environment. This can pollute groundwater, harm wildlife, and affect human health. -generaldigital.com

Once you drop off for recycling, whether at Best Buy or a transfer station the TVs are assorted by type (CRT, LCD, LED, Plasma, Smart TV, etc.). Employees of the recycling facility manually break down the TVs into separate parts. The toxic stuff is separated and the other parts are reused or sold.