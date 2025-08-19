21 Items People Cannot Bring into the 2025 Big E!

While most people hate to see summer start to fade away, Autumn in Massachusetts is, without a doubt, the best time of the year. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it an absolutely wonderful time of the year.

While apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples, every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games, and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitioning into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

With tens of thousands of people flocking to the Big E! daily, safety is of the utmost concern. In addition to strict safety protocols, there is a long list of prohibited items at the annual fair.

The Following Items Are Not Allowed at the Big E! in 2025

All weapons, including firearms, knives, and pepper spray



Outside Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are not allowed Outside food and beverages are generally prohibited, though exceptions may be made for special circumstances. Glass bottles and cans are not permitted.

Lawn chairs, tents, and large bags are not allowed.



Laser pointers, drones, frisbees, and any projectile-type items are also prohibited.



Skateboards, bicycles, and scooters are not allowed on the fairgrounds, however, they can be rented once inside the gates.



With the exception of certified service animals, pets are not permitted.



Costumes are not allowed to be worn on the fairgrounds for safety reasons.

Professional cameras with detachable lenses are not allowed.



Helium balloons and other items that can become airborne are prohibited.