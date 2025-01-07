This 2024 Massachusetts Event Ranked as Top Attended Event Nationwide

Massachusetts is a great place to live. While the winter months can be somewhat brutal, the beauty of spring, summer, and of course fall makes it all worthwhile.

While spring and summer are great, fall is without a doubt the best time of the year for both residents and visitors alike. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it a wonderful time of the year.

For foodies, apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples for the season, but every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games, and obviously the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

2024 Big E Breaks Local and National Attendance Records

While the Big E has been around since 1917, 2024 saw the fair hit a milestone with a record-high single-day attendance on Saturday, Sept. 21. 178,608 folks from all over the country passed through the West Springfield gates that day.

Not only was it a huge year for the Big E itself, but the Eastern States Exposition ranked as one of the top attended events in the nation. Recently Carnival Warehouse released its top 50 fairs in North America based on attendance records and the Big E ranked fourth on the list.