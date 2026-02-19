After 13 Years, Big Elm Brewing Is Closing Its Doors in Sheffield

A beloved fixture of the Berkshire County craft beer scene is calling last call. I remember my first Big Elm at a Third Thursday on North Street in Pittsfield probably ten years ago. 413 Farmhouse Ale!

Big Elm Brewing in Sheffield announced it will be closing, ending a run of more than 13 years that began with roots stretching back even further to the Pittsfield Brew Works days.

In an emotional Instagram post, the owners didn't sugarcoat how difficult the decision was. "The decision to close has not come easily," they wrote. "It has been one of the hardest choices we've ever had to make."

What made Big Elm more than just a taproom was the community it built around itself. Over the years, regulars shared some of life's biggest moments within its walls — births and deaths, weddings and divorces, career milestones and setbacks. The owners say that bond transformed the business into something far more personal.

"You have made this more than a business, you've made it family," they wrote.

For those who want to raise one last pint, Big Elm is giving the community a proper sendoff. The brewery will host its final Cabin Fever Party on February 28, 2026, and will remain open through the end of March or until the beer runs out, whichever comes first. -Big Elm on Instagram

If you've ever pulled up a stool at Big Elm, now's the time to go back and make one more memory.

Is Craft Beer Over? More like a down cycle

Lagers and Guinness seem to be trending these days more so than the stronger craft beers.

Yes, beer sales are down. According to the Brewers Association, craft volume was down 5% in 2025 and down 4% in 2024. More breweries have closed (434) than opened (268) in the U.S. last year while just eight years ago, over 1000 new breweries opened every year, an insane boom unmatched in American history. -forbes.com