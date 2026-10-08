BigFoot Sightings in the Berkshires? Could it Be? (VIDEO)

It seems like Bigfoot has been seen going bump in the night throughout Berkshire County over the years. Then again, who said these sightings are limited to the nighttime?

One particular instance of an alleged Bigfoot sighting was reported in the now-defunct North Adams Transcript back in 1895.

This is not only fun but a fascinating article involving residents from Berkshire County, primarily Sandisfield, as well as the Connecticut towns of Colebrook and West & South Norfolk witnessing what was thought to be, at the time, a wild beast. Later on, witnesses were certain that the beast turned out to be a gorilla that perhaps escaped from a circus. Who knows for sure? Check out the article below.

Berkshire County Has Had Several Alleged Bigfoot Sightings Over the Years

One thing I didn't realize until I started doing some searching on YouTube was the fact that there have been some Bigfoot sightings in the Berkshires over the years. Some of these sightings took place in the following Berkshire County towns:

Great Barrington -1765

Williamstown - 1879 and 2015

North Adams - 1895

October Mountain - 1983, 1989 and 2011

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There's a Fun Video That Features These Berkshire County Bigfoot Sightings

Who knows how many more Bigfoot sightings there have been in the Berkshires that went unreported? Hearing about the Bigfoot legends is always a fun topic of conversation. What's more, I found this pretty well-put-together video that features and discusses the aforementioned Bigfoot sightings throughout the Berkshires. A fun watch indeed. Check out the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the Berkshire Spotlight on YouTube.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi